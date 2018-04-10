Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,823 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,270,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $39,344,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,105,713 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $592,236,000 after acquiring an additional 474,271 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 374.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 583,988 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $37,983,000 after acquiring an additional 460,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $17,747,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AKAM opened at $70.46 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The company has a market cap of $11,786.26, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase $417.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,379 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $593,316.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 12,618 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $880,231.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,262,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,359 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AKAM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.96.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is engaged in providing cloud services for delivering, optimizing and securing content and business applications over the Internet. The Company is involved in offering content delivery network (CDN) services. Its services include the delivery of content, applications and software over the Internet, as well as mobile and security solutions.

