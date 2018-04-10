LPL Financial LLC Has $4.89 Million Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,666 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $4,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,875,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 3,149,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,789,000 after acquiring an additional 953,808 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,238,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,011,815,000 after acquiring an additional 717,317 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,316,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $304,574,000 after acquiring an additional 495,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2,049.7% during the 4th quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 393,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,908,000 after acquiring an additional 375,100 shares in the last quarter. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMP opened at $60.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13,764.73, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.73. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $78.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $673.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.18 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.85% and a net margin of 34.67%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMP. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Group raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.23.

In related news, CEO Michael N. Mears sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,360,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael N. Mears sold 22,251 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $1,513,735.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,366,058.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/lpl-financial-llc-raises-position-in-magellan-midstream-partners-l-p-mmp-updated-updated.html.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.