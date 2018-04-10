Unilever plc (UL) Holdings Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever plc (NYSE:UL) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in Unilever by 5,115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 136,128,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,696,000 after purchasing an additional 133,518,453 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $79,468,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,358,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,220 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $35,513,000. Finally, Sensato Investors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $22,854,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $56.34 on Tuesday. Unilever plc has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $69,459.34, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.4452 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

