146,338 Shares in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (HDMV) Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 146,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,000. LPL Financial LLC owned 11.71% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDMV. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,134,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter worth $929,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter worth $786,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter worth $377,000.

NYSEARCA HDMV opened at $34.54 on Tuesday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a one year low of $30.19 and a one year high of $36.34.

