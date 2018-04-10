Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Stake Decreased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 27,296 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.07% of Lululemon Athletica worth $7,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at about $14,930,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 197,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,919,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 150.0% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 50,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,501,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $89.64 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $47.26 and a 52-week high of $91.44. The firm has a market cap of $12,138.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.19.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 29th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.53.

In other news, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 722,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $55,943,720.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga and running; other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

