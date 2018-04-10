Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Luxfer (LXFR) Stock Price

News coverage about Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Luxfer earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.6419481524157 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LXFR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:LXFR traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $13.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,143. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

