Comparing Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) and LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMUY)

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) and LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Colgate-Palmolive pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Colgate-Palmolive pays out 55.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton pays out 29.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Colgate-Palmolive has increased its dividend for 54 consecutive years. Colgate-Palmolive is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.7% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Colgate-Palmolive and LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colgate-Palmolive $15.45 billion 4.06 $2.02 billion $2.87 24.98 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton $48.16 billion 3.54 $5.80 billion $2.30 29.22

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has higher revenue and earnings than Colgate-Palmolive. Colgate-Palmolive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colgate-Palmolive 2 8 4 0 2.14 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton 0 2 2 0 2.50

Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus price target of $77.36, suggesting a potential upside of 7.93%. Given Colgate-Palmolive’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Colgate-Palmolive is more favorable than LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

Risk & Volatility

Colgate-Palmolive has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Colgate-Palmolive and LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colgate-Palmolive 13.10% 1,716.69% 20.17% LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Colgate-Palmolive beats LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company (Colgate) is a consumer products company. The Company operates in two product segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care product segment is operated through five geographic segments, which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa/Eurasia. The Company’s oral care products include Colgate Total, Colgate Sensitive Pro-Relief, Colgate Max Fresh and Colgate Optic White. The Company is also engaged in various product categories of the personal care market with operations in liquid hand soap, which it sells under the Palmolive, Protex and Softsoap brands. The Company manufactures and markets a range of products for the home care market, including Palmolive and Ajax dishwashing liquids, Fabuloso and Ajax household cleaners and Murphy’s Oil Soap. The Company, through its Hill’s Pet Nutrition segment (Hill’s), manufactures pet nutrition products for dogs and cats.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Company Profile

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is a luxury goods company. Its business activities are divided into various business groups, including Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective retailing and Other activities. The Company has approximately 70 brands and over 3,950 stores around the world. It produces still and sparkling wines from various wine-growing regions, as well as whiskey. The Fashion & Leather Goods business group includes brands, such as Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Donna Karan, Loewe, Marc Jacobs, Celine and Edun. It focuses on the perfumes, make-up and skincare business, and offers a range of brands, including Christian Dior, Guerlain and Kenzo. The Watches & Jewelry sector operates in two segments: high-quality watchmaking, and jewelry and high jewelry. Its Selective Retailing companies operate in Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East. Its other activities include Les Echos group, Royal Van Lent and Cheval Blanc.

