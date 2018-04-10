Lykke (LKK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $29,598.00

Lykke (CURRENCY:LKK) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, Lykke has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. One Lykke coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0696 or 0.00001021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lykke has a market capitalization of $21.69 million and $29,598.00 worth of Lykke was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002919 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00759994 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014650 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00039642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00176580 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00064658 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Lykke

Lykke’s launch date was March 17th, 2016. Lykke’s total supply is 1,285,690,000 coins and its circulating supply is 311,691,906 coins. The official website for Lykke is lykke.com. The Reddit community for Lykke is /r/lykke and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lykke’s official Twitter account is @LykkeCity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lykke is a semi-decentralized trading platform with zero fees for all assets and financial instruments. The platform is based on blockchain technology. The LKK token is a Colored Coin representing shares in the Lykke exchange. “

Buying and Selling Lykke

Lykke can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange. It is not possible to buy Lykke directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lykke must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lykke using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

