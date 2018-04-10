Lyon Street Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Box (BOX)

Lyon Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Box (NYSE:BOX) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Lyon Street Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of BOX worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in BOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,949,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BOX in the 4th quarter worth about $16,863,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in BOX by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,314,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,116,000 after purchasing an additional 616,044 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BOX by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,391,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,483,000 after purchasing an additional 588,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BOX by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,935,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,362,000 after purchasing an additional 518,179 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BOX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.28. 1,358,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,122,619. Box has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The company has a market cap of $2,765.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 433.21% and a negative net margin of 30.62%. The firm had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Box will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $274,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,588.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,579 shares of company stock valued at $4,505,814. 20.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BOX. Vetr raised BOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.97 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on BOX in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine upgraded BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

Box, Inc provides an enterprise content management platform that enables organizations of all sizes to manage enterprise content while allowing access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. With the Company’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cloud-based platform, users can collaborate on content both internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security and compliance features to comply with internal policies and industry regulations.

