Lyon Street Capital LLC Takes Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)

Lyon Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 39,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,000. Ligand Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.8% of Lyon Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lyon Street Capital LLC owned 0.19% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 308.7% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 88,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,994,000 after purchasing an additional 66,542 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 175.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $425,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 48.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 72,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,823,000 after acquiring an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LGND shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND traded up $4.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.78. The company had a trading volume of 561,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,184. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $103.22 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79. The firm has a market cap of $3,284.33, a P/E ratio of 63.34, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $50.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.39 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 8.90%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $362,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Aryeh sold 3,417 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $529,635.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,625 shares in the company, valued at $9,086,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,087 shares of company stock valued at $16,153,803 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

