M3F Inc. Purchases Shares of 224,645 Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

M3F Inc. purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 224,645 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,000. Provident Financial Services accounts for approximately 5.1% of M3F Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. M3F Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Provident Financial Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 14.7% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 32,501 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 28.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,330 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 28,561 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 5.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,068 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $25.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,700.47, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Odonnell sold 11,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $304,550.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provident Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.42.

WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/m3f-inc-acquires-shares-of-224645-provident-financial-services-inc-pfs-updated-updated-updated.html.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA and KEOGH accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.