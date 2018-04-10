M3F Inc. Sells 129,600 Shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

M3F Inc. lessened its stake in Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 129,600 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group makes up approximately 7.0% of M3F Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. M3F Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 481,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,224,000 after acquiring an additional 54,205 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,592,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 149,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $659,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Sunday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $52.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.64.

NYSE:CFG traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,649,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,111,800. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $48.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20,214.24, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

