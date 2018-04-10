DNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:DNBF) Shares Sold by M3F Inc.

M3F Inc. lowered its stake in DNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:DNBF) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,373 shares during the quarter. DNB Financial comprises approximately 1.3% of M3F Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. M3F Inc. owned 0.72% of DNB Financial worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DNB Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in DNB Financial by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in DNB Financial by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in DNB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in DNB Financial by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. 30.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William J. Hieb sold 1,464 shares of DNB Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $49,483.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,052 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DNBF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. DNB Financial Corp has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $37.15.

DNB Financial (NASDAQ:DNBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. DNB Financial had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $10.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 million. sell-side analysts expect that DNB Financial Corp will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. DNB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.28%.

Several analysts recently commented on DNBF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded DNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

DNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for DNB First, National Association that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers deposit products, including time and demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

