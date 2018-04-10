Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) Research Coverage Started at Hovde Group

Research analysts at Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 3rd, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Hovde Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.42% from the company’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mackinac Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st.

Shares of Mackinac Financial stock opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. Mackinac Financial has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.19, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.98 million for the quarter. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 9.31%.

In other news, Director Dennis Bittner sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mackinac Financial stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 2.35% of Mackinac Financial worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.66% of the company’s stock.

About Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corporation is a bank holding Company of mBank (the Bank). The Company, through the Bank, is engaged in the general commercial banking business. The Bank provides a range of loan and deposit products. These banking services include customary retail and commercial banking services, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interest bearing transaction accounts, safe deposit facilities, real estate mortgage lending, commercial lending, commercial and governmental lease financing, and direct and indirect consumer financing.

