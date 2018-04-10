Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $51.46 Million Position in Wageworks Inc (WAGE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 830,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,595 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 2.09% of Wageworks worth $51,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Wageworks during the fourth quarter worth $43,066,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Wageworks during the third quarter worth $22,206,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wageworks by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,117,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,279,000 after purchasing an additional 329,291 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wageworks by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,891,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,294,000 after purchasing an additional 276,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Wageworks by 10.8% in the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,690,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,627,000 after buying an additional 165,179 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WAGE. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Wageworks in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Wageworks in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Wageworks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine lowered Wageworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wageworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wageworks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

NYSE:WAGE traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.25. 553,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,446. The firm has a market cap of $1,720.23, a P/E ratio of 49.17, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. Wageworks Inc has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $76.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Wageworks

WageWorks, Inc is engaged in administering Consumer-Directed Benefits (CDBs). The Company administers CBDs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), and Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), as well as Commuter Benefit Services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (COBRA) and other employee benefits.

