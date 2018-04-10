Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCAU. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH bought a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Lorber David A boosted its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lorber David A now owns 11,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. 25.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FCAU opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $43,482.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 2.07.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $28.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FCAU. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Vetr raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.70 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/macquarie-group-ltd-grows-stake-in-fiat-chrysler-automobiles-fcau.html.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through six segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, Maserati, and Components. It provides passenger cars, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.