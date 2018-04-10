Tractor Supply (TSCO) Holdings Boosted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 52,737 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Tractor Supply worth $13,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 16,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Tractor Supply by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Tractor Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $59.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $82.68. The stock has a market cap of $7,395.44, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.28.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

In related news, Director Edna Morris sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $70,691.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,349.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm and ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The company operates its retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

