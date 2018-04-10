Goodyear Tire and Rubber (GT) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Goodyear Tire and Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire and Rubber were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire and Rubber by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 73,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire and Rubber by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 46,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in Goodyear Tire and Rubber in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire and Rubber by 311.5% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GT shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodyear Tire and Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Guggenheim set a $32.00 price objective on Goodyear Tire and Rubber and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Group set a $38.00 price objective on Goodyear Tire and Rubber and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire and Rubber in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $27.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $6,447.24, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.79. Goodyear Tire and Rubber has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $36.74.

Goodyear Tire and Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23. Goodyear Tire and Rubber had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire and Rubber will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Goodyear Tire and Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

