Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,628,064 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 116,619 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $49,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Banco Santander during the third quarter worth $107,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Banco Santander during the third quarter worth $1,408,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 22.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 360,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 66,462 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 8.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 902,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 73,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 56.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 674,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 242,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAN. ValuEngine cut Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Santander from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.15.

NYSE:SAN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.63. 11,099,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,510,102. The firm has a market cap of $104,584.54, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.59. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 13.66%. sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country.

