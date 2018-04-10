Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $642,000 Position in Avon Products Inc (AVP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Avon Products Inc (NYSE:AVP) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Avon Products worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Avon Products by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 32,268 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Avon Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avon Products in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avon Products in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Avon Products in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avon Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Jefferies Group set a $2.00 price target on Avon Products and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Avon Products in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Avon Products from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Avon Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.47.

Avon Products stock opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,241.85, a PE ratio of 46.83, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.62. Avon Products Inc has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $4.89.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Avon Products had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Avon Products Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avon Products Company Profile

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

