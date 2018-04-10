Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 172.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,202 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $13,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,949,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,901,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275,323 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,330,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,998 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.7% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,898,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,010,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,382 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,692,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $617,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,675 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 236.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,440,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $525,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $531.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Vetr raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $434.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.77.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 7,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.37, for a total value of $3,343,149.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,217.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $113,053.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,152 shares in the company, valued at $928,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,770 shares of company stock worth $43,410,836. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $405.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44,834.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.57. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $251.13 and a 52 week high of $452.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.27. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $892.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

