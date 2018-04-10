Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 157,066 Shares of QTS Realty Trust (QTS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 157,066 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.54% of QTS Realty Trust worth $14,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 59.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 9.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 141.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 645,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,785,000 after buying an additional 378,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 50.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 359,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,845,000 after buying an additional 121,235 shares during the last quarter.

QTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut QTS Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $62.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Shares of QTS stock opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. QTS Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $61.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $1,808.36, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.58.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $118.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. This is an increase from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.42%.

QTS Realty Trust Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. QTS' integrated technology service platform of custom data center (C1), colocation (C2) and cloud and managed services (C3) provides flexible, scalable, secure IT solutions for web and IT applications.

