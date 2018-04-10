Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in M. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Macy’s by 7.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,279,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,917,000 after acquiring an additional 84,147 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $42,332,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Macy’s by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,209,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,473,000 after purchasing an additional 311,230 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $1,008,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 13.8% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 57,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:M opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9,083.04, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Macy’s Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $31.04.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Macy’s Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on M shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Macy’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Gordon Haskett raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $38.00 price objective on Macy’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

In related news, Director Marna C. Whittington sold 20,000 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $606,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,470.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen M. Hoguet sold 67,515 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $1,984,265.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,265.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,392 shares of company stock worth $3,173,164. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. Its stores and Websites sell a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. The company also operates stores that offer a range of women's, men's, and children's apparel; shoes; fashion accessories; housewares; home textiles; intimate apparel; and jewelry.

