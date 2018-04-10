Essex Property Trust (ESS) Position Decreased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,361 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Essex Property Trust worth $14,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 292.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 469,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,358,000 after purchasing an additional 350,192 shares during the period. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $63,549,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 847,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,477,000 after acquiring an additional 125,907 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,026,000 after acquiring an additional 103,369 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,812,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,644,253,000 after acquiring an additional 94,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $241.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $16,006.85, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.38. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $214.03 and a 12-month high of $270.04.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.01. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $345.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.47%.

In other news, insider Glenn Olnick sold 1,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Also, Director Gary P. Martin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.43, for a total value of $111,715.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,594.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ESS shares. Citigroup raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BTIG Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $279.00 price target on Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $227.85 to $284.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Essex Property Trust (ESS) Position Decreased by Macquarie Group Ltd.” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/macquarie-group-ltd-sells-41361-shares-of-essex-property-trust-inc-ess-updated-updated.html.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.