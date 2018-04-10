The Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) and Its Competitors Critical Analysis

The Madison Square Garden (NYSE: MSG) is one of 11 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare The Madison Square Garden to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

The Madison Square Garden has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Madison Square Garden’s competitors have a beta of 0.68, indicating that their average share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Madison Square Garden and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio The Madison Square Garden $1.32 billion -$72.72 million -221.37 The Madison Square Garden Competitors $1.15 billion -$63.59 million 3.33

The Madison Square Garden has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. The Madison Square Garden is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.9% of The Madison Square Garden shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of The Madison Square Garden shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Madison Square Garden and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Madison Square Garden 5.21% -1.00% -0.67% The Madison Square Garden Competitors -44.65% 150.69% -5.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for The Madison Square Garden and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Madison Square Garden 0 2 5 0 2.71 The Madison Square Garden Competitors 68 273 486 11 2.53

The Madison Square Garden presently has a consensus target price of $222.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.65%. As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 14.05%. Given The Madison Square Garden’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Madison Square Garden has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

The Madison Square Garden beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About The Madison Square Garden

The Madison Square Garden Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises, as well as promotes, produces, and/or presents a range of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling. The MSG Entertainment segment presents or hosts live entertainment events comprising concerts, family shows, performing arts, and special events, as well as creates, produces, and/or presents live productions in its venues. The company also operates 24 entertainment dining and nightlife venues in New York City, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles, as well as in Sydney, Australia, primarily under the Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, The Stanton Social, Beauty & Essex, and Vandal brands; and manages the food and beverage operations at the Dream Downtown and Dream Midtown hotels in New York City. The Madison Square Garden Company was founded in 1879 and is based in New York, New York.

