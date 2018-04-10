Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, April 2nd.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.33.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $109.29 on Monday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $154.75.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.03. equities research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,000. VHCP Management II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,349,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $18,744,000. Institutional investors own 36.04% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, formerly Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular-metabolic diseases and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The Company’s lead product, MGL-3196, is a Phase II-ready once-daily, oral, liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-b (THR-b) agonist for the treatment of NASH, and heterozygous and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (FH).

