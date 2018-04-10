Maecenas Trading Down 19.7% Over Last Week (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 18th. Maecenas has a market cap of $10.99 million and approximately $373.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Maecenas has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. One Maecenas token can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00005400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002952 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00746032 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00180169 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00039236 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00062147 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Maecenas Token Profile

Maecenas’ genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,150,150 tokens. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Buying and Selling Maecenas

Maecenas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and EtherDelta. It is not possible to purchase Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

