Leerink Swann Upgrades Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) to “Outperform”

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) was upgraded by analysts at Leerink Swann from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, March 15th, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MGLN. KeyCorp set a $105.00 target price on Magellan Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Magellan Health in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Shares of MGLN traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.95. 110,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,864. The firm has a market cap of $2,603.90, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Magellan Health has a one year low of $67.20 and a one year high of $110.40.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Health will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mostafa Kamal sold 15,428 shares of Magellan Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.04, for a total value of $1,527,989.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry M. Smith sold 13,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total value of $1,384,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,428 shares of company stock worth $7,858,688. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Magellan Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magellan Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Magellan Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Magellan Health by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Magellan Health by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 588,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,816,000 after acquiring an additional 41,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. It operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine for health plans, care organizations, and employers.

