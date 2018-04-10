Maggie (CRYPTO:MAG) Price Tops $0.0117

Maggie (CURRENCY:MAG) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 5:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Maggie has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $397,331.00 worth of Maggie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maggie token can now be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Maggie has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $296.85 or 0.04421730 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00001270 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00013899 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007444 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00016998 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00013123 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Maggie Token Profile

MAG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Maggie’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Maggie is maggie.vip. Maggie’s official Twitter account is @magnetwork_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Magnet is a Proof of Word and Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Magnet features a network of masternodes who process near-instant and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Maggie

Maggie can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is not currently possible to purchase Maggie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maggie must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maggie using one of the exchanges listed above.

