Contrasting magicJack VocalTec (NASDAQ:CALL) & eXp World (EXPI)

magicJack VocalTec (NASDAQ: CALL) and eXp World (OTCMKTS:EXPI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for magicJack VocalTec and eXp World, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score magicJack VocalTec 0 0 0 0 N/A eXp World 0 0 3 0 3.00

eXp World has a consensus target price of $12.81, indicating a potential downside of 1.65%. Given eXp World’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe eXp World is more favorable than magicJack VocalTec.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares magicJack VocalTec and eXp World’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio magicJack VocalTec $87.99 million 1.55 -$24.96 million N/A N/A eXp World $54.18 million 12.98 -$26.01 million ($0.51) -25.53

magicJack VocalTec has higher revenue and earnings than eXp World.

Volatility & Risk

magicJack VocalTec has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eXp World has a beta of 4.96, suggesting that its share price is 396% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares magicJack VocalTec and eXp World’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets magicJack VocalTec -28.37% 43.78% 11.02% eXp World -7.33% -272.55% -93.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.8% of magicJack VocalTec shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of eXp World shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of magicJack VocalTec shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.6% of eXp World shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

eXp World beats magicJack VocalTec on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About magicJack VocalTec

magicJack VocalTec Ltd. and its subsidiaries is a cloud communications company. The Company provides magicJack devices and other magicJack products and services. The Company also provides additional products and services, which include voice applications on smart phones, as well as the magicJack PLUS, magicJack GO and magicJack EXPRESS, which are updated versions of the magicJack device that have their own central processing unit (CPU) and can connect a regular phone directly to the users broadband modem/router and function as a standalone phone without using a computer. The Company’s products and services allow users to make and/or receive free telephone calls to and from anywhere in the world where the customer has broadband access to the Internet, and allows customers to make free calls back to the United States and Canada from anywhere legally permitted in the world.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers. It also offers access to collaborative tools and training services for real estate brokers and agents. In addition, the company provides marketing, training, and other support services to its brokers and agents through a proprietary technology enabled services, and technology and support services contracted to third parties. The company was formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation and changed its name to eXp World Holdings, Inc. in May 2016. eXp World Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Bellingham, Washington.

