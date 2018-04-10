MAI Capital Management Grows Stake in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 116.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,867 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook by 0.3% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in Facebook by 0.4% during the second quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 6,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in Facebook by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in Facebook by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,630 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management grew its position in Facebook by 2.5% during the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management now owns 2,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 58.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $157.93 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.81 and a fifty-two week high of $195.32. The firm has a market cap of $456,666.00, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.24. Facebook had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jan Koum sold 1,253,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.51, for a total transaction of $221,326,948.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 140,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total transaction of $21,527,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,772,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,169,241. 17.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.45.

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

