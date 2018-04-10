Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.48.

MAIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, National Securities raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 59.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 12,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 52,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. 27.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Main Street Capital (MAIN) traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $36.91. 258,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $34.37 and a twelve month high of $41.79. The stock has a market cap of $2,168.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 82.93% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $55.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 20th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.25%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation (MSCC) is a principal investment firm. MSCC’s principal investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return by generating current income from the Company’s debt investments and capital appreciation from its equity and equity related investments, including warrants, convertible securities and other rights to acquire equity securities in a portfolio company.

