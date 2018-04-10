Main Street Capital (MAIN) Holdings Reduced by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Main Street Capital worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge LLC now owns 260,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,342,000 after buying an additional 24,526 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 52,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth $544,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,908,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,817,000 after buying an additional 80,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. National Securities upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.15.

MAIN stock opened at $37.11 on Tuesday. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $34.37 and a 1 year high of $41.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,191.52, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 82.93%. The company had revenue of $55.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Main Street Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.40%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

