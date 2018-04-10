Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:MMD)

Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd (NYSE:MMD) announced an annual dividend on Monday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th.

Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MMD stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $19.15. The stock had a trading volume of 12,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,776. Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $20.49.

About Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd

Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income exempt from regular the United States Federal income taxes (but which may be includable in taxable income for purpose of the Federal alternative minimum tax).

