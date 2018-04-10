MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Invests $10.47 Million in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $10,471,000. 3M makes up 1.6% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 5.4% during the third quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 6.8% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 340.9% during the third quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 136,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of 3M by 32.0% during the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 42,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,848,000 after acquiring an additional 10,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 3M from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $221.00 price target (up previously from $208.00) on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.22.

3M stock traded up $4.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,913. 3M has a 1-year low of $188.62 and a 1-year high of $259.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $126,394.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. 3M had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 48.34%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.36 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.32%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jr. Little sold 3,133 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.85, for a total transaction of $742,051.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 35,236 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.14, for a total transaction of $8,849,169.04. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,873 shares in the company, valued at $63,757,665.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,806 shares of company stock worth $13,162,628. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/mainstreet-investment-advisors-llc-takes-position-in-3m-mmm-updated.html.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.