Majesco Entertainment (COOL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Majesco Entertainment (NASDAQ:COOL) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $70.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Majesco Entertainment an industry rank of 176 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COOL. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $70.00 price target on shares of Majesco Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Majesco Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Majesco Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd.

COOL stock opened at $17.80 on Thursday. Majesco Entertainment has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $32.63.

In other news, major shareholder Barry C. Honig acquired 18,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $324,795.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Barry C. Honig sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $25,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COOL. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Majesco Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $1,507,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Majesco Entertainment by 265.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 12,225 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Majesco Entertainment by 133.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 49,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 28,130 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Majesco Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Majesco Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $3,057,000. Institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

