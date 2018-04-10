Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) Given $7.38 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $7.38 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Manhattan Bridge Capital an industry rank of 213 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOAN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 13,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

LOAN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 23,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.59. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $7.50.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 58.09% and a return on equity of 15.05%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Manhattan Bridge Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area.

