Manna Price Tops $0.0095 (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 10th. During the last week, Manna has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Manna coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. Manna has a market cap of $412,891.00 and $799.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002944 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00747562 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00179639 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00039135 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00061622 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Manna

Manna’s total supply is 10,043,673,073 coins and its circulating supply is 43,673,073 coins. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency. Manna’s official website is www.grantcoin.org. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin.

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is not presently possible to buy Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

