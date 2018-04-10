Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact MannKind (MNKD) Share Price

News coverage about MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MannKind earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.9092398077992 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MNKD. BidaskClub raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. S&P Equity Research dropped their price objective on shares of MannKind from $3.49 to $2.77 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $1.88.

Shares of MannKind stock opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $220.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. MannKind has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $6.96.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 million. analysts predict that MannKind will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes. Its product candidate is AFREZZA, which is an inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type I and type II diabetes and helps in glycemic control.

