ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC reduced its position in ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 717,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,711 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 1.08% of ManpowerGroup worth $90,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,296,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,674,000 after purchasing an additional 573,030 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 96.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 378,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,568,000 after purchasing an additional 185,591 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 518,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,433,000 after purchasing an additional 165,146 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,107,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,295,000 after purchasing an additional 149,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 260,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,895,000 after purchasing an additional 148,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAN traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.90. The stock had a trading volume of 531,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,194. The firm has a market cap of $7,329.37, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.34. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $97.76 and a 52-week high of $136.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 2.59%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ManpowerGroup news, EVP Mara E. Swan sold 7,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $846,972.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,856.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sriram Chandrashekar sold 39,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $4,703,988.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,547 shares of company stock worth $6,842,051. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.23 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Barclays lowered ManpowerGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.20.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc is a provider of workforce solutions and services. The Company’s segments include Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East (APME), Right Management and Corporate. The Company’s Americas segment includes operations in the United States and Other Americas. Its Southern Europe segment includes operations in France, Italy and Other Southern Europe.

