Mao Zedong (MAO) Trading 14.6% Lower This Week

Mao Zedong (CURRENCY:MAO) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Mao Zedong has a market cap of $309,600.00 and approximately $262.00 worth of Mao Zedong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mao Zedong coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0495 or 0.00000725 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mao Zedong has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Quebecoin (QBC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000202 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000189 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000590 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TurboCoin (TURBO) traded 64.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mao Zedong Coin Profile

MAO is a coin. It was first traded on June 14th, 2017. Mao Zedong’s total supply is 6,253,040 coins.

Mao Zedong Coin Trading

Mao Zedong can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy Mao Zedong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mao Zedong must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mao Zedong using one of the exchanges listed above.

