Altai Resources Inc (CVE:ATI) insider Maria Pui-Ching Au sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.42, for a total transaction of C$10,500.00.

ATI traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.30. 40,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,323. Altai Resources Inc has a 12-month low of C$0.05 and a 12-month high of C$0.47.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/maria-pui-ching-au-sells-25000-shares-of-altai-resources-inc-ati-stock-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Altai Resources

Altai Resources Inc (Altai) is a junior natural resource exploration and development company. The Company has approximately three natural resource properties in Canada, over two of the properties, both in Quebec, are still in exploration-stage. The Company’s properties include Malartic gold property, Sorel-Trois Rivieres natural gas property and Cessford oil property.

Receive News & Ratings for Altai Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altai Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.