Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Marinus Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.097024736381 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Laidlaw assumed coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $4.48. The company had a trading volume of 497,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,446. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07).

In other Marinus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Michael Cashman sold 9,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $60,074.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,830.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical-stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is a modulator being developed in various dose forms, including intravenous, oral capsule and oral liquid, intended to provide more treatment options to adult and pediatric patient populations in both acute and chronic care settings.

