MarketAxess (MKTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, “MarketAxess Holdings’ shares have outperformed the industry year to date. The company’s revenues have been consistently growing primarily driven by persistent increase in commission (received on trading volumes). Its solid inorganic growth also remains a positive on the back of strong financial position. In addition, the company continues to benefit from international business, with strength in both emerging markets and Eurobond spaces. However, its escalating costs remain a significant headwind. The company’s expenses are expected to rise over the coming quarters given ongoing investments in several areas including trading platform, new protocols and infrastructure as well as headcount additions. The company continues to suffer from extremely benign market conditions. Credit spreads continue to trend lower and spread volatility remained at historically low levels.”

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Goldman Sachs cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS cut shares of MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $207.81 on Monday. MarketAxess has a one year low of $171.45 and a one year high of $229.84. The company has a market cap of $7,777.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.99 and a beta of 0.57.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. MarketAxess had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $99.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.70 million. equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.43, for a total value of $558,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,298.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $1,605,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,816.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,125 shares of company stock valued at $10,849,545 in the last ninety days. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,104,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,279,000 after buying an additional 47,260 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in MarketAxess by 10.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,232,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,415,000 after buying an additional 115,038 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,137,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,459,000 after buying an additional 292,437 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 0.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 988,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,402,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 883,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,164,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments using its trading technology. Institutional investor and broker-dealer firms are users of trading platform, accessing global liquidity in the United States corporate bonds, emerging markets and high-yield bonds, European bonds, the United States agency bonds, municipal bonds, credit default swaps and other fixed-income securities.

