Martin & Co. Inc. TN Sells 5,905 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN reduced its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,905 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 176.6% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at $155,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in McKesson by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.74.

MCK traded up $3.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.20. 1,676,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,990. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $133.82 and a 1 year high of $178.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $28,827.66, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 12.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.71%.

In related news, SVP Erin M. Lampert sold 1,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $211,073.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation is a healthcare supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology company. The Company provides medicines, medical products and healthcare services by partnering with pharmaceutical manufacturers, providers, pharmacies, governments and other organizations in healthcare.

