Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.20

News articles about Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Martin Marietta Materials earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the construction company an impact score of 46.4479493343242 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.25.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $199.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12,700.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.13. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $191.09 and a one year high of $244.32.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $911.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.30 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.51%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Laree E. Perez sold 3,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $642,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,714. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc is a supplier of aggregates products (crushed stone, sand, and gravel) used for the construction of infrastructure, nonresidential, and residential projects. Aggregates products are also used for railroad ballast and in agricultural, utility and environmental applications.

