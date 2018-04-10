Masco (NYSE:MAS) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.17

News articles about Masco (NYSE:MAS) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Masco earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the construction company an impact score of 45.1603371464101 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

MAS stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.96. 2,021,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,227,985. Masco has a 52-week low of $33.05 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $12,595.20, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 1,000.81% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Masco will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Masco’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Several analysts recently commented on MAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price objective on Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Masco from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase lowered Masco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

In related news, Director Lisa A. Payne sold 5,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $233,397.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,657.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 5,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $234,975.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,290.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,727 shares of company stock worth $4,695,460. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

