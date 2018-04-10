Mastercard (MA) Shares Bought by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Vetr upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Piper Jaffray increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.52.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $4.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.72. 3,150,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,032,612. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $111.01 and a twelve month high of $183.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $178,419.88, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Mastercard had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 83.57%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $866,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Carlucci sold 5,950 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.10, for a total transaction of $1,089,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,578 shares of company stock worth $7,482,061 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Mastercard (MA) Shares Bought by River Wealth Advisors LLC” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/mastercard-ma-holdings-raised-by-river-wealth-advisors-llc-updated-updated-updated.html.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.