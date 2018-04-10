BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Has $3.03 Million Stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.1% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $217,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,345,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 292,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,556,000 after buying an additional 48,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 11,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David R. Carlucci sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.10, for a total transaction of $1,089,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Timothy H. Murphy sold 30,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.44, for a total transaction of $5,526,516.32. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 59,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,809,619.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,578 shares of company stock valued at $7,482,061. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $4.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.80. 1,036,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,990,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $178,419.88, a P/E ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $111.01 and a 1 year high of $183.73.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 83.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. analysts expect that Mastercard will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.83%.

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vetr upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $192.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Wells Fargo raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $207.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.52.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/mastercard-ma-shares-bought-by-btg-pactual-global-asset-management-ltd-updated.html.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.