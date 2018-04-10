Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 11,246 Shares of Mastercard (MA)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp reduced its position in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,246 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 5.5% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $63,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 784.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,870,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,048,899,000 after acquiring an additional 14,962,583 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Mastercard by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,570,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $433,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,308 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in Mastercard by 170.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,447,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,507 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,345,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,588,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,685,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,540,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,179 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.70 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $166.00) on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 11th. Argus raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.52.

MA stock opened at $170.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $111.01 and a twelve month high of $183.73. The stock has a market cap of $178,419.88, a PE ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Mastercard had a return on equity of 83.57% and a net margin of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.83%.

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $866,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David R. Carlucci sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.10, for a total value of $1,089,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,578 shares of company stock worth $7,482,061 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/mastercard-ma-shares-sold-by-obermeyer-wood-investment-counsel-lllp-updated-updated.html.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.